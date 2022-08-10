Mathura: Woman sets sleeping husband on fire for objecting to affair

The man died in New Delhi (File)

In a shocking incident, a woman in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district was set on fire for allegedly objecting to her extra-marital affair. The man, identified as Chaman Prakash, died in New Delhi.

The man had suffered 80 percent burn injuries.

The woman, identified as Rekha, allegedly had an extra-marital affair and her husband Chaman Prakash objected to it, leading to an altercation on Monday evening.

The man was sleeping when Rekha allegedly poured petrol on him and set him on fire.

The neighbours heard his desperate cries for help and doused the fire.

Anuj Kumar said, "We have received a complaint from the family of deceased Chaman Prakash. A case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against Rekha and she will be arrested soon."

With inputs from IANS