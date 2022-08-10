Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Mathura: Woman sets sleeping husband on fire for objecting to affair

Uttar Pradesh, Mathura: The man had suffered 80 percent burn injuries.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 09:22 AM IST

Mathura: Woman sets sleeping husband on fire for objecting to affair
The man died in New Delhi (File)

In a shocking incident, a woman in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district was set on fire for allegedly objecting to her extra-marital affair. The man, identified as Chaman Prakash, died in New Delhi.

The man had suffered 80 percent burn injuries.

The woman, identified as Rekha, allegedly had an extra-marital affair and her husband Chaman Prakash objected to it, leading to an altercation on Monday evening.

The man was sleeping when Rekha allegedly poured petrol on him and set him on fire.

The neighbours heard his desperate cries for help and doused the fire.

Anuj Kumar said, "We have received a complaint from the family of deceased Chaman Prakash. A case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against Rekha and she will be arrested soon."

With inputs from IANS

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
JoSAA Counselling 2022 will begin once JEE Advance 2022 is over: Details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.