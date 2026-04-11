Mathura Tragedy: Video emerges showing devotees chanting 'radhe radhe', not wearing life jackets moments before boat capsizes in Yamuna killing 10; WATCH

In a horrific incident, 10 people were killed in a boat capsizing on April 10 in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura. The video capturing moments before the tragedy show devotees chanting 'radhe radhe', and not wearing life jackets goes viral.

In a horrific incident, 10 people were killed in a boat capsizing on April 10 in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura. The incident took place after a boat carrying collided with a pontoon bridge on the Yamuna River near Keshi Ghat in Mathura. The video capturing moments before the tragedy show devotees chanting 'radhe radhe', and not wearing life jackets goes viral.

watch video:

Rescue operations underway

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) launched a major rescue operation to sav lives of other people onboard. As per reports, around 25 to 27 people were on board when the accident took place. Meanwhile, PM Modi has announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of deceased. After the rescue operation was launched, the boat was retrieved after 4-hour efforts as per Mathura DIG Shailesh Kumar Pandey. While the injured have been rushed to the Vrindavan hospitals for treatment, the police said that 5 people still remain missing.

PM Modi announces ex-gratia

PM Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000. PMO India wrote, "The Prime Minister has announced that an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000."

Earlier PM Modi condoled the death of people killed in the tragedy. On X, PMO wrote, "Deeply pained by the mishap due to the capsizing of a boat in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. My condolences to those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. The local administration is assisting those affected: PM"