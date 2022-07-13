Mathura: Tej Pratap Yadav, Lalu Yadav's elder son, wanted to perform 'parikrama' of temple in car, stopped

The Mathura police on Wednesday stopped RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav from performing a 'parikrama' of the holy city's Giriraj Maharaj temple in his car. He had arrived in Mathura on Tuesday to pray for his father Lalu Prasad Yadav's health, but he had to return as the authorities denied permission for the unusual request.

Tej Pratap Yadav comes frequently to Mathura and Vrindavan. His car was stopped at the barricade by the police that told him entry of vehicles was strictly banned, PTI reported. Miffed with the police's action, he posted a video online that he was being denied entry to the temple by the police. He later went to seek official permission at the police station but was again denied.

Circle Officer Gaurav Tripathi said entry of all vehicles was banned because of the crowd that had turned up for the Mudiya Purnima.

"We are only permitting entry of emergency vehicles. Anyone who wishes to offer prayer is allowed to go on foot for the circumambulation (parikrama) or to visit the temple. But taking a vehicle inside is not permitted," Tripathi added.

Lalu Prasad Yadav is admitted to Delhi's AIIMS due to a fracture.

