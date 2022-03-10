Search icon
Mathura seat, Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: BJP's Shrikant Sharma leads

A total of 15 candidates are contesting from the Mathura constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA web team |Updated: Mar 10, 2022, 12:09 PM IST

As per the early counting of votes, BJP's Shrikant Sharma is leading from Mathura seat. Sharma is fighting against Congress's  Pradeep Mathur from the seat.  

This seat was won by Sharma in the 2017 Assembly polls. A total of 15 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. 

Meanwhile, BSP has fielded SK Sharma in Mathura seat while Samajwadi Party(SP)-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chose Devendra Agarwal as its candidate. 

The counting of votes, which began at 8 am today, is currently underway in Uttar Pradesh wherein polls were held from February 10 to March 7 in seven phases.  

