Mathura's Banke Bihari temple to open doors for devotees from THIS date

Devotees will now be able to visit and pray at Mathura's Banke Bihari temple from October 17. The doors of the temple were temporarily closed for common devotees due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, however, after 6 months and 25 days, Banke Bihari will give 'darshan' to his devotees.

According to sources, the devotees will be allowed to offer their prayers keeping in mind the rules of COVID-19 issued by the Central government.

In addition to Banke Bihari temple, Govardhan Daan Ghati temple has also acquired permission to open its doors.

ANI had reported in July that the authorities of Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan have decided to keep the shrine closed till September 30.The decision was taken due to repair work on the temple premises, said the authority in a notice.

It also stated that the repair work will be taken up by engineers. Earlier, the temple was closed in the view of COVID-19. According to the Union Health Ministry, Uttar Pradesh reported 63 deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, pushing the death toll to 5,715, while 4,069 fresh cases took the tally to 3,84,856.

Additional chief secretary Medical and Health Amit Mohan Prasad has said the number of active Covid-19 cases in the state stands at 52,160.

Over 151,000 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the state so far, Mohan said.

Out of the fresh cases, Lucknow recorded the highest (550), followed by Prayagraj (229), Gorakhpur (189), Gautam Buddh Nagar (186), and Ghaziabad (172), the health bulletin issued by the state government showed. Lucknow apart from adding the highest number of cases to the state’s tally on Monday also added the highest number of recoveries (924).