Mathura authority cuts power of Shahi Eidgah Mosque, booked for power theft

The secretary of the management committee of Shahi Eidgah Mosque has been booked in a case of alleged power theft in Mathura.

The case was lodged at the anti-power theft police station after a team from the electricity department allegedly found a 30-meter-long cable securing an illegal electricity connection from a pole near the mosque.

According to the FIR, the case has been registered under section 135 (theft of power through illegal temporary connection) of the Indian Electricity (Amended) Act 2003 by the electricity department official stationed at Masani sub-station in Mathura.

Tanveer Ahmed, the secretary for the management committee of Shahi Eidgah Mosque at Mathura, has been named in the FIR as accused in the case as he was allegedly found on the spot when a team from the vigilance department and the anti-power theft team inspected the site on Saturday evening.

In view of the sensitivity of the location, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Neetu Rani, along with the required police force, accompanied the vigilance anti-power theft team of the electricity department.

"Upon entering the premises of Shahi Eidgah mosque, it was found that a three-phase and four-core black cable of 30-metre length was connected to an electricity pole. The set-up was connected to a previously-laid LT line in the premises through which power supply was being availed of in the religious place," said the complainant power department official in the FIR.

The illegally laid electricity cable was disconnected and seized. All proceedings were recorded through video photography.

Despite repeated efforts, accused Tanveer Ahmed could not be reached for his comments.