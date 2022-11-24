Mathura cops tell UP court: Rats ate marijuana worth Rs 60 lakh

Rats "ate" more than 500 kg of marijuana that was confiscated and kept in the warehouses of the Shergarh and Highway police station, according to a report Mathura police gave to a special court under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (1985).

After the court ordered Mathura police to provide the marijuana seized in a case filed under the NDPS Act earlier this year, the odd claim was made.

After hearing this, the additional district judge ordered SSP Mathura Abhishek Yadav to get rid of the "mice menace" and provide proof that rats actually consumed precisely 581 kg of marijuana worth Rs. 60 lakh.

“There is no place in the police station where the stored goods can be saved from the rats. The remaining [cannabis] from the huge consignment was destroyed by officers,” the prosecutors told the court.

“The cops have been finding it impossible to protect substances kept in the said storage areas. The court has ordered the police to produce evidence regarding the claim and set November 26 as the next hearing date,” Ranveer Singh, the special public prosecutor said.

In its order dated November 18, the court referred to a case that was handled by the Highway police station and in which, according to the government's legal representative, 195 kg of discovered marijuana was destroyed by rats.

"On intimation by the court, the Mathura SSP directed the CO refinery to conduct a probe, but weed was not recovered," the court order mentioned.

The Mathura police, in its clarification to the court, said, "Being small in size, rats have no fear of the police. SHOs cannot be experts in solving every problem."

Three men were arrested in Mathura, in May 2022 while smuggling weed in a truck. A truck carrying 386 kg of marijuana concealed in millet bags was stopped in the village of Jatwari in the Shergarh region. The three suspects were taken to jail by a judge after being booked under the NDPS Act.