Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Mathura cops tell UP court: Rats ate marijuana worth Rs 60 lakh

There is no place in the police station where the stored goods can be saved from the rats, the prosecutor told the court.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 09:30 AM IST

Mathura cops tell UP court: Rats ate marijuana worth Rs 60 lakh
Mathura cops tell UP court: Rats ate marijuana worth Rs 60 lakh
Rats "ate" more than 500 kg of marijuana that was confiscated and kept in the warehouses of the Shergarh and Highway police station, according to a report Mathura police gave to a special court under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (1985).
 
After the court ordered Mathura police to provide the marijuana seized in a case filed under the NDPS Act earlier this year, the odd claim was made.
 
After hearing this, the additional district judge ordered SSP Mathura Abhishek Yadav to get rid of the “mice menace” and provide proof that rats actually consumed precisely 581 kg of marijuana worth Rs. 60 lakh. (Also Read: DNA Explainer: What is PM Vaya Vandana Yojana for senior citizens? Get Rs. 4,625 monthly for 10 years)
 
“There is no place in the police station where the stored goods can be saved from the rats. The remaining [cannabis] from the huge consignment was destroyed by officers,” the prosecutors told the court.
 
“The cops have been finding it impossible to protect substances kept in the said storage areas. The court has ordered the police to produce evidence regarding the claim and set November 26 as the next hearing date,” Ranveer Singh, the special public prosecutor said.  
 
In its order dated November 18, the court referred to a case that was handled by the Highway police station and in which, according to the government's legal representative, 195 kg of discovered marijuana was destroyed by rats.
 
"On intimation by the court, the Mathura SSP directed the CO refinery to conduct a probe, but weed was not recovered," the court order mentioned.
 
The Mathura police, in its clarification to the court, said, "Being small in size, rats have no fear of the police. SHOs cannot be experts in solving every problem."
 
Three men were arrested in Mathura, in May 2022 while smuggling weed in a truck. A truck carrying 386 kg of marijuana concealed in millet bags was stopped in the village of Jatwari in the Shergarh region. The three suspects were taken to jail by a judge after being booked under the NDPS Act.
 
The cops were told by the court to turn over the marijuana they had found. Shergarh SHO informed the court that "rats ate the weed'', which was sealed in packets and stored in the warehouse. "There is no safe place in the police station to store the 'maal' and protect it from rats," the SHO had said. 
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Reliving Naman Ojha's career: Capped by India 4 times, how MS Dhoni's presence changed everything
Suryakumar Yadav's brand value increases 3 times: Cricketer charges THIS whopping amount for one day
With 193K followers on Instagram, Rachel Stuhlmann is considered as
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top smartphones with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset
Beetroot health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include beetroot in your diet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UP: 6 people lose eyesight in cataract operation in Kanpur
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.