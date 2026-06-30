Mathura Bus Accident: 4 killed, over 20 injured after Volvo bus crashes into truck on Yamuna Expressway

A speeding Volvo bus carrying around 65 passengers rammed into a trailer truck on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district, leaving four people dead and more than 20 injured.

At least four people lost their lives and more than 20 others were injured after a Volvo bus collided with a trailer truck on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district early on Tuesday.

The accident took place at around 4 am in the Raya police station area between milestones 112 and 113.

Bus Rammed Into Trailer From Behind

According to police, the Volvo bus, operated by Gola Bus Service, was carrying around 65 passengers when it crashed into a trailer moving ahead of it. The impact of the collision was so severe that the front portion of the bus was completely crushed, triggering panic among passengers.

#WATCH | Mathura, Uttar Pradesh | Four dead and several injured in a collision between a bus and a trailer near milestone 112 on the Yamuna Expressway, under the jurisdiction of Raya police station. pic.twitter.com/DCHoqP84NM June 30, 2026

Four people died on the spot, while around 20 to 25 others sustained injuries.

Rescue Teams Rushed To The Spot

Soon after receiving information about the accident, senior police officials, including the Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural), Mahavan Circle Officer and the Raya police station in-charge, reached the scene.

Teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the Fire Service also joined the rescue operation. Several passengers trapped inside the damaged bus were rescued and shifted to Mathura District Hospital by ambulance.

Police said the condition of some of the injured remains critical.

What Did The Police Say?

Mathura SP (Rural) Suresh Chandra Rawat said the trailer was travelling in the third lane when the speeding bus crashed into it.

"A road accident occurred on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura district. A trailer was travelling in the third lane. A Volvo bus carrying approximately 65 passengers collided with the trailer due to overspeeding," Rawat said.

He added, "A green corridor was immediately created from the accident site to the hospital. The injured were rushed for treatment. Four people have died, while 19 others are undergoing treatment. The entire district administration is present at the scene."

Around 35 Passengers Escaped Unhurt

Police said nearly 35 passengers either escaped unhurt or suffered only minor injuries. They were later sent to their destinations. Authorities are also working to identify the four deceased passengers and inform their families.

Investigation Underway

Traffic on the Yamuna Expressway was briefly disrupted following the accident but was restored after police cleared the damaged vehicles from the road. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Preliminary findings suggest that overspeeding or driver negligence may have led to the crash, although the exact cause will be known only after the investigation is completed.