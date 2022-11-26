Search icon
Mathura: 29 cows found dead on UP highway

Mathura: Only one of the cows locked in the container was alive.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 26, 2022, 09:20 AM IST

Mathura news: The police are investigating the case (Representational)

Mathura: In a shocking incident, 29 cows were found dead near the national highway in UP's Mathura. They were locked in a closed container. 

Only one of the cows locked in the container was alive. 

Mathura Circle Officer Harshita Singh informed the media that the driver has been absconding. 

"We received info that a closed container is standing near the national highway in Mathura district. 29 cows were found dead while one cow was found alive in the container. The driver has been absconding. The case has been filed," she told ANI. 

The police are investigating the case. 

