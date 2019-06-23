Mathura: 24-year-old tourist posing for photos in Yamuna river slips, dies

Time and again, taking photos in rivers, near a cliff or at risky tourist places have proved life-threatening, yet people just for few captures put their lives in danger.

In another such incident, a 24-year-old tourist named Hitesh Varshney lost his life after he drowned in the Yamuna river at a ghat in Mathura.

The young man was part of a 55-member tourist group from Chhattisgarh's Bhilai which was visiting religious tourist destinations.

Posing for pictures while bathing in the river, Hitesh Varshney suddenly slipped and got carried away by a current.

Two other tourists who were on his shoulder slipped along with him had a narrow escape.

Hitesh's body was later found by some boatmen who also carried the two children who had slipped along with Hitesh.

The tourist was bathing at Brahmand Ghat in Mathura when the incident took place on Saturday.

Hitesh along with him took two children Mohan and Lakshya Patel and was posing for photographs with them on his shoulder when suddenly a current came and dis-balanced him.

The two children were saved but Hitesh went missing. However, to save Hitesh, the boatman jumped in the river and found him after he was already dead.

Hitesh was the only son to his parents who had two sisters. The body was sent for post-mortem.