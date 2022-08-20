Search icon
Janmashtami: 2 die of suffocation at overcrowded Banke Bihari temple in Mathura

Janmashtami: The incident took place during midnight celebrations at Banke Bihari temple, police said.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 08:12 AM IST

Banke Bihari temple (Photo: ANI)

At least two people have lost their lives due to suffocation by overcrowding at Banke Bihari temple during Janmashtami celebrations in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, the police said on Saturday.

The incident took place during midnight celebrations at the temple, police officials said, adding that there was a huge crowd inside the temple, and many inside the premises were suffocated due to humidity.

"During Mangla Arti at Banke Bihari in Mathura, one devotee fainted at exit gate of temple due to which movement of devotees was restricted. As there was huge crowd, many inside the premises were suffocated due to humidity. 2 people lost their lives," SSP, Mathura told ANI.

The deceased have been identified as Nirmala Devi and Ram Prasad Vishwakarma who were declared dead at the hospital, police said. Another pilgrim collapsed and fainted at the exit gate of the temple which resulted in the restricted movements of the devotees.

The incident occurred during Mangala Aarti. As per initial reports, six people sustained injuries. The injured were immediately shifted to the hospital while the officials took over the situation. Janmashtami was celebrated across the country with great fervour on Friday.

Temples were seen lit up with colourful lights and chants of 'Jai Shree Krishna' reverberated across various cities and towns. The devotees also thronged the Lord Krishna temple in Mathura and across the country to participate in the midnight celebrations on the occasion of Janmashtami.

(With inputs from ANI)

