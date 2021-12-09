How a 'matchbox' became reason for CDS General Bipin Rawat's selection in NDA? Know the UNHEARD story

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Bipin Rawat, along with his wife Madhulika Rawat was among the 13 persons who were killed after an IAF chopper, they were travelling in, crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

The General and his wife will be brought to Delhi today (Thursday) and will be cremated with state honors on Friday.

General Rawat, originally from Pauri Garhwal in Uttarakhand, always dreamt of joining the Indian Army. Today, we are going to tell you about an event when General Rawat had shared a story with some students preparing to become officers in the Indian Army.

It was when General Rawat had narrated the story of the days when he was preparing for NDA.

At the time, General Rawat had said, "After passing the NDA exam of UPSC, I had to go to the Service Selection Board. I went to Allahabad (now Prayagraj) for this selection. There, after 4 to 5 days of rigorous training and testing, we had our final interview. All the candidates were standing in a line outside a room. Everyone was called into the room one by one and questions were asked. These were the few minutes that could have made us enter or throw us out of the NDA."

Narrating the incident, General Rawat said that finally when his turn came, a Brigadier rank officer was sitting in the room to interview him. "As a young student, as you all are, it was a bit intimidating to be in the office. At first, he asked me four-five simple questions and after that, he asked about my hobby. I told him that I am very fond of trekking," the General said.

General Rawat said that as soon as he said trekking, the officials asked him "What is the one thing that you would like to carry during a 4-5 day trek?"

General Rawat revealed that he told the officials that he would keep a matchbox with him in such a situation. When asked why did he choose matches among the most important things to carry while trekking, General Bipin Rawat had said that 'If I had a matchbox, I could do many things with this one thing while trekking and could do many activities. He had further said that when a person is young, it is necessary to find himself in order toward. So I realized that the matchbox might be the most important piece of my tracking gear'.