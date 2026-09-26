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‘Match-fixing elections’: Rahul Gandhi cites media report to launch fresh attack at CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Rahul Gandhi has launched a fresh attack on CEC Gyanesh Kumar, citing a media report. Here's what the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha said.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 26, 2026, 10:17 PM IST

‘Match-fixing elections’: Rahul Gandhi cites media report to launch fresh attack at CEC Gyanesh Kumar
Rahul Gandhi launched a fresh attack on CEC Gyanesh Kumar. (Screengrab)
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Rahul Gandhi launched a fresh attack on Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, accusing him of 'match-fixing elections'. Citing a Malayalam news channel's report, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said that the CEC had approached former Keralam Chief Secretary Jiji Thomson to contest for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). ''First, Gyanesh Kumar, then a serving IAS officer, was used to recruit for the BJP. Then Modi and Shah made him the umpire and put him in charge of match-fixing India's elections,'' Rahul Gandhi wrote in his post on X.

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Earlier, Congress Kerala's official X handle shared a clip from Asianet and wrote, ''Big revelation on Gyanesh Kumar. Former Kerala Chief Secretary Jiji Thomson says Gyanesh Kumar approached him and asked him to contest on a BJP ticket, even offering a ministerial position. Who was Gyanesh Kumar to make such an offer? On whose authority was he speaking? And why was the Election Commissioner allegedly involved in political recruitment for BJP back in 2016??''

As per the report, Jiji Thomson told the news channel that a conversation with Gyanesh Kumar took place on a flight to Delhi in 2016. ''He asked me what my plans were after retirement. So, I said, no, I don't have any particular plans. I'm thinking of introducing a program to improve the children's future and so on. That is what I said. So, he said, the best thing is for you to contest the election in 2019, contest as a BJP candidate. Then become an MP, then become a Minister,'' Thomson told the news channel, as per the report.

Thomson later claimed that he refused the offer, saying he 'doesn't have any interest in the election'.

For those unversed, the SIR controversy has become a major political issue. A report in the Indian Express claimed that the decision regarding the SIR process was objected to by two of the three Election Commissioners.

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