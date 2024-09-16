Twitter
Good news for Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims: New trains from Katra to Delhi, Varanasi; check timings, fares will be Rs...

The introduction of these special trains is expected to ease the burden on existing services and provide a comfortable and convenient travel experience for devotees

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Sep 16, 2024, 01:27 PM IST

In a move to accommodate the surge of devotees during the upcoming festivals. The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has announced the introduction of two special trains between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and New Delhi, as well as Varanasi.

Train number 04076 will run between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and New Delhi twice a week, departing from New Delhi every Wednesday and Sunday at 23:45 hrs and reaching Katra at 11:40 hrs the next day. The return journey will depart from Katra every Monday and Thursday at 21:20 hrs, reaching New Delhi Railway Station at 9:30 hrs the following day.

Another train, number 04624-04623, will run between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Varanasi once a week in both directions. It will depart from Katra every Sunday at 23:45 pm and reach Varanasi railway station at 23:55 pm the next day. The return journey will depart from Varanasi railway station on Tuesday at 05:30 am and reach Katra railway station at 11:25 am the following day.

These special trains will run from October 6 to November 18 for the New Delhi route and from October 6 to November 19 for the Varanasi route. Fare for the train will range from Rs 95 to Rs 1820.

Rs 965 for Adults (Rs 505 Child) in 3A, Rs 355 (Rs 190 for Child) in sleeper. Rs 1275 for Adult (Rs 1080 Child) 3A Tatkal. Rs 470 for Adult (Rs 385) for sleeper.

The announcement comes as devotees continue to visit Shri Mata Vaishno Devi amidst pleasant weather. The Shrine Board administration, along with the Police Department, CRPF officers, and jawans, has deployed a disaster management team at various places on all routes to ensure the safety and well-being of the devotees.

The introduction of these special trains is expected to ease the burden on existing services and provide a comfortable and convenient travel experience for devotees during the upcoming festivals.

