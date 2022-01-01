Mata Vaishno Devi stampede: PM Modi condoles deaths, announces ex-gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of several devotees in a stampede at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday (January 1).

Taking to microblogging site, the PM tweeted: "Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to JK LG Shri

@manojsinha_

Ji, Ministers Shri

@DrJitendraSingh

Ji,

@nityanandraibjp

Ji and took stock of the situation."

Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to JK LG Shri @manojsinha_ Ji, Ministers Shri @DrJitendraSingh Ji, @nityanandraibjp Ji and took stock of the situation. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2022

He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to the stampede, while the injured would be given Rs 50,000.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the next of kin of those who died in the stampede and Rs 2 lakh for the injured.

The stampede occurred near gate number three outside the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine atop Trikuta hills.

The stampede was triggered by a heavy rush of devotees who have come to pay their obeisance to mark the beginning of the New Year, the officials said.

Senior officials and shrine board representatives are on the spot.

Officials said 12 people died in the stampede and their bodies have been removed to a hospital in the Katra base camp for identification and other legal formalities.

Twenty more people were injured and a majority of them are undergoing treatment at Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, the officials said, adding that the condition of four of the injured was stated to be "critical".

The officials said the shrine was open and devotees were paying obeisance till last reports came in.

(With agency inputs)