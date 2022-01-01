Mata Vaishno Devi stampede: L-G Manoj Sinha orders probe

A three-member high-level probe has been ordered by the government in the stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. The stampede which took place early this morning has reportedly killed at least 12 people while 15 others were injured.

The three-member team will be headed by Principal Secretary (Home) with ADGP, Jammu and Divisional Commissioner, Jammu as members.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha affirmed that he has discussed the matter with PM Narendra Modi. “Hon'ble Prime minister has assured all the help”, the office of the LG tweeted. Further, he announced an ex-gratia relief of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 2 lakh to each injured individual.

According to officials, the stampede occurred around 2:15 am on Saturday near gate number three outside the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine atop Trikuta hills.

The stampede was triggered by a heavy rush of devotees who have come to pay their obeisance to mark the beginning of the New Year, the officials said.

The officials said the shrine was open and devotees were paying obeisance till last reports came in.