Behind derecognition of Vaishno Devi Medical College:Communal politics, protests and systemic failure, what 50 students will do now?

The NMC revoked recognition of Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College after severe faculty and infrastructure shortages, amid political protests, leaving 42 MBBS students uncertain about their future.

What will the students of Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College in Jammu and Kashmir do now after the National Medical Commission (NMC) revoked its recognition? First, why did the NMC take this extreme step? The problem began long before the students could enter the classroom and attend the first lecture of their esteemed teacher. It was the first batch of the MBBS course of the medical college with 50 seats. Out of the 42 students selected for admission, there were 7 Muslims, 7 Hindus, and 1 Sikh.

Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College controversy

Though the admission was based on the entrance examination conducted by the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET, Hindutva outfits opposed it. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangarsh Samiti, a group of nearly 60 pro-RSS and pro-BJP organisations, demanded that Muslims should not be admitted to the medical college that is being run by the money donated by the Hindu devotees at the shrine. It spearheaded the agitation against the admission of Muslim students from Kashmir into the medical institute. The Samiti said it was not against the Muslim students; they may be shifted to other colleges in the UT and only Hindus should be admitted in their place. It also held a demonstration near the civil secretariat to press its demand, and its convenor, Colonel (Retired) Sukhvir Mankotia, warned of intensifying the agitation over the matter.

Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College recognition revoked

A team of experts visited the medical college Wednesday. In a letter sent to the college, the NMC said that its team found glaring shortcomings in the medical college infrastructure, including a 39% deficiency in teaching faculty and a 65% shortage of tutors, demonstrators, and senior residents. It also said that the outpatient department (OPD) recorded fewer than 50% of patients, below the minimum required number, while bed occupancy was just 45%, below the mandated 80%. Similarly, it found that the Intensive Care Units recorded an average bed occupancy of around 50%.

The NMC report also pointed out the gross inadequacies in infrastructure and said that the practical laboratories and research labs were not available in some departments, and lecture theatres did not meet minimum standard requirements. It said that the library resources were far below norms, with only 50% of books available against the required number and just two journals against a requirement of 15. However, an official of the medical college said that they were not prepared for the sudden visit. He said, "We were informed about the inspection on the phone only 15 minutes before the arrival of the inspection team, and we tried to call back the faculty members who had been on leave."

Reacting to the controversy, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah asked the BJP government to adjust the students to other medical colleges and close the medical college. He accused the BJP of its alleged communal politics on education, sports and food habits. Omar Abdullah said, "The children passed exams and secured seats through their hard work. None did any favour to them. If you don’t want them there, then adjust them somewhere else."

Mehbooba Mufti of the main opposition, the People's Democratic Party (PDP), slammed Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, accusing him of being "mute". She said, "He has an absolute majority, and his party has members in both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, yet he chooses silence on issues that hurt the poor."