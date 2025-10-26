Masterstroke by Tejashwi Yadav ahead of Bihar Elections: RJD leader promises to double allowances of..., Rs 50 lakh insurance cover for...

Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial candidate and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also announced that a lump sum of Rs 5 lakh for five years will be provided interest-free to people from marginalised communities, engaged in caste-based professions, to assist them financially.

Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial candidate and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday announced a big poll promise made, assuring that if the INDIA bloc wins, they will double the allowances of the representatives of Bihar's Panchayati Raj system. He also said that representatives of panchayats and Gram Kachahari (village courts) will receive a pension, along with a Rs 50 lakh insurance coverage.



Tejashwi Yadav's major poll promise

In the press conference, Tejashwi Yadav, seated next to Mukesh Sahani, the chief of Vikassheel Insaan Party and the alliance's Deputy Chief Ministerial face, said there will also raise the margin of those working as part of the public distribution network.



"The honorarium and allowances of the three-tier panchayat representatives and village court representatives (gram kachari pratinidhi) will be doubled when our government comes to power. A pension scheme will be started for former panchayat and village court representatives. Three-tier panchayat and village court representatives will be provided with insurance coverage up to 50 lakh rupees," the RJD leader said.



He also announced that a lump sum of Rs 5 lakh for five years will be provided interest-free to people from marginalised communities, engaged in caste-based professions, to assist them financially. "A lump sum of Rs 5 lakh, which will be interest-free, will be provided to the hardworking people of communities, including Nai, Kumhar, Badai and Lohar, for five years to financially assist them. From this, they would be able to buy modern tools to sustain their (self) employment," Tejashwi said.



Mahagathbandhan earlier declared Tejashwi Yadav as the CM face for the Bihar assembly polls, while also naming Mukesh Sahani of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) as Deputy CM candidate.



Bihar Election 2025



The 2025 Bihar Assembly elections are set to witness a direct contest between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. The NDA comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha. The Mahagathbandhan, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), includes Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation led by Dipankar Bhattacharya, Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist), and Mukesh Sahani's VIP.



Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party has announced that it will contest all 243 Assembly seats in the state.



The Bihar Assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, and the counting of votes is scheduled for November 14.



(With inputs from ANI)

