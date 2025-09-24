Masterstroke by NCRTC: Namo Bharat corridor to become solar energy model, set to outshine China's ...

Following the success of the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijlee Yojana, the Namo Bharat Corridor is set to become a model project. The NCRTC has taken a major step by ensuring that 60% of the corridor’s electricity needs will be met through solar energy, with a 110 MW solar power plant planned for this purpo

China has become the world’s largest player in solar energy, investing heavily in solar panel production and lowering costs. This has caused solar energy prices to fall worldwide. India is also aiming to compete with China in solar development. Following the success of the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijlee Yojana, the Namo Bharat Corridor is set to become a model project. The NCRTC has taken a major step by ensuring that 60% of the corridor’s electricity needs will be met through solar energy, with a 110 MW solar power plant planned for this purpose.

The NCRTC has invited online tenders for the construction of a 110 MW (AC) grid-connected solar photovoltaic (PV) power plant in Uttar Pradesh. The electricity generated will be used exclusively to power trains and stations on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor. This project will operate in captive mode, supplying power solely to NCRTC. Electricity accounts for around 30–35% of the corridor’s total operating costs, and this initiative will help reduce these expenses significantly.

The NCRTC aims to meet 60% of the corridor’s total energy requirements through green energy. A 110 MW solar plant will be set up in partnership with a government entity and can be located anywhere in Uttar Pradesh. With a strong commitment to sustainability, NCRTC plans to meet up to 70% of the corridor’s energy needs from solar power. Once the full 82 km corridor is operational, rooftop solar installations on stations, depots, and receiving substations will generate an additional 15 MW. The future 110 MW solar plant will provide around 60% of the corridor’s energy needs.

Environmental Benefits

This project is a major step towards protecting the environment, reducing carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by around 177,000 tons annually. The solar power plant will connect to the Uttar Pradesh State Grid, which will supply electricity to the corridor via Receiving Substations (RSSs).

Tender Process and Project Goals

Tenders have been issued to select an experienced solar energy developer for this project. The initiative promotes energy self-sufficiency and demonstrates NCRTC’s commitment to sustainable, environmentally friendly transport.

The project supports the National Solar Mission by increasing the use of renewable energy and integrating solar power into urban transport. It highlights NCRTC’s role in promoting clean energy for the region and the nation.

Key Benefits: