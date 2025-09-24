Navratri 2025 Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta puja vidhi, significance, mantra, colour, more
Meet actress who ruled the screens with Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, then ruined her own career at peak; she is...
Masterstroke by NCRTC: Namo Bharat corridor to become solar energy model, set to outshine China's ...
Shah Rukh Khan dines with Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar at Rashtrapati Bhavan after National Awards, photo goes viral
Amrita Rao shocks fans as she reveals getting letter written in blood: 'People standing next...'
Glitch or coincidence? Donald Trump, Melania Trump’s UN visit interrupted by escalator halt – Watch video
Mumbai braces for more rain: Orange alert issued as IMD predicts heavy rainfall in coming days, check here to know details
Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal’s over-the-top coffee demand leaves Neelam Giri shocked, says 'I start crying if...'
Kolkata Rain: 11 dead as record downpour halts city of joy ahead of Durga Puja; IMD predicts more showers till...
'Yes, I do': Donald Trump agrees NATO should shoot down Russian aircraft in meeting with Ukraine's Zelensky
INDIA
Following the success of the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijlee Yojana, the Namo Bharat Corridor is set to become a model project. The NCRTC has taken a major step by ensuring that 60% of the corridor’s electricity needs will be met through solar energy, with a 110 MW solar power plant planned for this purpo
The NCRTC has invited online tenders for the construction of a 110 MW (AC) grid-connected solar photovoltaic (PV) power plant in Uttar Pradesh. The electricity generated will be used exclusively to power trains and stations on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor. This project will operate in captive mode, supplying power solely to NCRTC. Electricity accounts for around 30–35% of the corridor’s total operating costs, and this initiative will help reduce these expenses significantly.
The NCRTC aims to meet 60% of the corridor’s total energy requirements through green energy. A 110 MW solar plant will be set up in partnership with a government entity and can be located anywhere in Uttar Pradesh. With a strong commitment to sustainability, NCRTC plans to meet up to 70% of the corridor’s energy needs from solar power. Once the full 82 km corridor is operational, rooftop solar installations on stations, depots, and receiving substations will generate an additional 15 MW. The future 110 MW solar plant will provide around 60% of the corridor’s energy needs.