Massive traffic on Delhi-Gurugram expressway, commuters stuck in 6 km long jam ahead of festivities

The national capital Delhi is experiencing a peak in festive celebrations, with commuters travelling there for Diwali parties and shopping. Thousands of commuters went shopping for Diwali and Dhanteras on Friday evening, causing a six-kilometer long traffic jam to form on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway. Gurugram's inner suburbs saw significant traffic congestion.

Commuters were snarled in traffic on all of the roads close to Sadar Bazaar, Rajiv Chowk, the old railway road, the new railway road, and sector 14. "Heavy traffic volume on the roads, due to the festive season and weekend the traffic movement is so slow on the roads but our cops are managing the traffic. At the Sirhaul border, Signature tower and some internal areas are much affected but we are managing the traffic," said DCP of traffic Virender Singh Sangwan.

Traffic came to a complete stop as the jam stretched from IFFCO Chowk to the Sirhaul Border, from Kherki Daula Toll Plaza to Hero Honda Chowk, and from Rajiv Chowk. Delhi-bound travellers are snarled in congested traffic.

Up until late in the day, traffic was delayed at the Signature Tower, the Sirhaul border, Rajiv Chowk, and other city interior roads. "I returing to my home in Vasant Kunj from the office but caught in a jam for the last one hour at the Sirhaul border," stated Praveen Kumar, manager of a Udyog Vihar-based private company.

