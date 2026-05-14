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Massive storm in UP: Bareilly man blown away 40 feet into air with tin roof; horrifying visual emerge; WATCH

A man from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly was blown away into 30-40 feet into air after a deadly storm hit several parts of the state. The visuals of the incident is going viral on social media, where a man was thrown away into the air along with a tin roof due to powerful storm and heavy winds.

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : May 14, 2026, 06:05 PM IST

Massive storm in UP: Bareilly man blown away 40 feet into air with tin roof; horrifying visual emerge; WATCH
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A man from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly was blown away into 30-40 feet into air after a deadly storm hit several parts of the state. The visuals of the incident is going viral on social media, where a man was thrown away into the air along with a tin roof due to powerful storm and heavy winds.

The man identified as Nanhe Miyan he man can be seen desperately clinging to a rope attached to a tin roof, when a major storm blown him away as the roof's massive structure was also lifted and upturned. The incident took place in Bamiyana village under the Bhamora police station area of Bareilly district.

watch: 

The man later recounted the horrifying experience. Speaking to PTI, he said the storm intensified suddenly and the tin shed began shaking violently. He grabbed onto the rope tied to the structure, however within seconds, a massive gust lifted both him and the shed into the sky. “I was carried nearly 50 feet into the air. I didn’t even know where I would fall,” he said. Fortunately, he survived the fall with injuries.

Massive storm in Uttar Pradesh kills 89

At least 89 lives have died across multiple districts, according to officials from the Relief Commissioner’s office due to heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning strikes, and dust storms. Several districts including Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, Bhadohi, Fatehpur, Unnao, Kanpur Dehat, Chandauli, Sonbhadra, and Badaun reported severe damage. Prayagraj and Bhadohi were among the worst-hit districts, with 16 deaths each. Fatehpur reported nine deaths, while several others were killed in Unnao, Budaun, Kanpur Dehat, Chandauli, and Sonbhadra.

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