Massive single-day COVID-19 spike recorded in Maharashtra with 5368 new cases, 22 deaths

Amid the rising cases of COVID-19 across the entire country, many cities and states have been logging significantly large spikes in the number of cases in their jurisdiction. Similarly, Maharashtra has also logged a massive single-day spike in the number of cases.

According to the latest reports, a total of 5368 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Maharashtra, leading to a massive single-day spike. The state has also recorded a total of 22 deaths on Thursday. The total number of active cases in Maharashtra has crossed 18,000.

The daily COVID-19 tally has crossed the 3000-mark in Mumbai, prompting the administration to impose stricter COVID-19 guidelines for the upcoming New Year celebrations. Not only this, but Maharashtra has also recorded a high spike in Omicron cases today.

198 new cases of the Omicron variant have been recorded in Maharashtra over the last 24 hours. The total tally of the Omicron cases in Maharashtra has reached 450. Delhi and Maharashtra have accounted for most of the cases of the new COVID-19 variant in the country.

Out of the new 198 Omicron cases reported in Maharashtra, 190 of the patients are in Mumbai itself, according to the civic authorities.

In view of the COVID-19 surge, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said, “I urge everyone to avoid crowding and follow guidelines to avoid infection. Schools students (15-18 yrs) should be taken in batches to vaccination centres. This will result in a high rate of vaccination. Schools will not be closed as of now.”

A total of 3671 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Mumbai today, with the positivity rate standing at 8.46 percent in the city, according to ANI reports. The state is currently gearing up for the COVID-19 vaccination drive for children and healthcare workers.

The health minister further added, “SGTF kits must be used to differentiate b/w Omicron & Delta plus variants. Vaccination drive must be done at full speed, all people must be fully vaccinated.”