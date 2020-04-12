Massive sanitation drive to be conducted in Delhi's COVID-19 hotspots: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday that a massive sanitation drive will start from tomorrow in COVID-19 hotspots declared as red zones or orange zones.

"High-risk zones will be declared as orange zones. Containment zones have already been declared as red zones. We will start a massive sanitation drive in these zones from tomorrow," Delhi Chief Minister said.

He further informed that the places from where the COVID19 cases are found in Delhi will be declared containment zones and 'Operation Shield' will be conducted there.

"Wherever we are finding COVID19 cases in Delhi, we are declaring those areas as containment zones and conducting 'Operation Shield' there. Total 33-35 containment zones have been already identified till now," Kejriwal said.

He also said that the number of containment zones will be increased in Delhi in the next 2-3 days.

Delhi government on Wednesday announced that containment exercise will be carried out in COVID-19 hotspots adding that the areas will be completely sealed and essential services will be delivered to the residents' doorsteps.

Kejriwal had also informed that people stepping outdoors have to wear face masks compulsorily otherwise action will be taken against them.

In Delhi, there are 1069 coronavirus cases, out of which 25 have been cured and 19 have died.

Meanwhile, the neighbouring state Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday announced that coronavirus hotspots in 15 districts of the states, including Lucknow and Noida, will be sealed off to stop the spread of novel coronavirus as people residing in certain areas are not following the lockdown.

The 15 districts are Agra, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar (GB Nagar), Kanpur, Varanasi, Shamli, Meerut, Bareilly, Bulandshahr, Basti, Firozabad, Saharanpur, Maharajganj, and Sitapur.