Massive relief for middle-class as GST Council approves 5%, 18% GST slabs; THESE items to get cheaper from Sept 22

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council has approved a dual tax structure of 5 per cent and 18 per cent, replacing the existing four-rate system. The new regime will come into effect from September 22, coinciding with the first day of Navratri. Let's discover what's cheaper.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council has approved a dual tax structure of 5 per cent and 18 per cent, replacing the existing four-rate system. The new regime will come into effect from September 22, coinciding with the first day of Navratri. The decision was taken at its 56th meeting, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The new regime, thus, removes the 12 per cent and 28 per cent slabs.

What's cheaper?

The GST on 175 daily-use items has been reduced from 18 per cent to 5 per cent, in what can be seen as a massive relief for the middle class. Accordingly, daily-use products, including shampoo, pizza bread, talcum powder, roti, pen, among others, will now be cheaper.

In addition, stationery, medical equipment, and medicines have been declared "GST-free". Television, air conditioner, and washing machine will now be available at cheaper rates as the GST on these products has been reduced from 28 per cent to 18 per cent. Furthermore, the levy on footwear and apparel has been brought down to 5 per cent. Items such as cheese, butter, ice cream, chocolate, coffee and mineral water will face a 5 per cent GST, down from 12 per cent. Also, the GST on cement has been reduced to 18 per cent.