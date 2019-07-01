Massive rain jolts Mumbai disrupting train services, check emergency helplines

Adding up to troubles that passengers in Mumbai are facing due to the inclement weather, trains have now stopped moving in between the Churchgate and Marine Lines stations, due to stacks of bamboos falling off from an ongoing construction site onto the Overhead Equipment (OHE) of the railway at Marine Lines, the Western Railways said in a tweet today.

Meanwhile, all lines on the Central Railway main line are operational now. However, due to the bunching of trains, the local trains are being gradually cleared, the Railways said in a tweet, asking the people not to panic.

The traffic has been diverted to different routes to avoid more chaos. Gandhi market traffic has been diverted via Bhau Daji Road and Sulochana Shetty road. On the other side, National College, SV Road, Bandra West traffic has diverted via Link road.

The Western Railways twitter account is being used to constantly keep the passengers updated about the transit situation across different lines. In addition to the Marine Lines fiasco, some trains have also been cancelled in the section between Mumbai Central and Valsad due to waterlogging in Palghar, following heavy rainfall. The Western Railways also informed that the 22946 Saurashtra Mail will halt at all stations between Valsad-Mumbai where 59024 Valsad - Mumbai Central Fast Passenger stops.

The section between Valsad and Surat, too, isn't unaffected by the rainfall in Palghar, as in another update, the Railways said that the 14707 Bikaner - Bandra Ranakpur Express will halt at all the stations between Surat and Mumbai, where 12922 Flying Ranee, running between the same stations, stops.

Earlier, a goods train had derailed between Jambrung and Thakurwadi on down-line, infringing a part of the middle line as well. The intercity trains leaving Mumbai for Pune in the down direction today morning had been cancelled and the long distance trains from Mumbai via Pune were to be diverted via Igatpuri.

Traffic is expected to resume within thirty minutes.

The Western Railways has also released emergency helpdesk numbers for passengers in need.

The India Meteorological Department has informed that the intense spells of rainfall are likely to continue in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar for the next two hours.

24/7 Disaster Helpline Number: 1916