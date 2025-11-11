FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Delhi Car Blast: MASSIVE raids in Faridabad hours after explosion near Red Fort area, WATCH

Hours after the Delhi blast, multiple raids are being carried out on a large-scale in Faridabad by Police. As per PTI, multiple teams are scanning sensitive areas as part of the ongoing investigation. This comes after two doctors Dr Mujammil Shakeel and Dr Adil Ahmad Rather, were nabbed.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Nov 11, 2025, 11:21 AM IST

Delhi Car Blast: MASSIVE raids in Faridabad hours after explosion near Red Fort area, WATCH
At least 9 people killed after high-intensity explosion in a car near Delhi's Red Fort area. Hours after the blast, multiple raids are being carried out on a large-scale in Faridabad by Police. As per PTI, multiple teams are scanning sensitive areas as part of the ongoing investigation. 

Two doctors nabbed in Faridabad

This comes after two doctors Dr Mujammil Shakeel and Dr Adil Ahmad Rather, were nabbed after a joint operation by the police forces of Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana along with the Intelligence Bureau (IB). Around 350 kilograms of explosives material and a large cache of arms and ammunition were recovered from Faridabad. The arms and ammunition were seized from a rented accommodation in Dhauj village on Monday. Initial reports suggested that RDX was recovered in the operation but police later clarified that it was ammonium nitrate.

Delhi car blast

A high intensity blast in a Hyundai i20 car parked at Red Fort in Delhi on Monday claimed lives of 9 people. After the blast, several states UP, Mumbai and ciies like Dehradun and Gurugram were kept on high alert. The Special cell, and Police forces are investigating the blast.

The car owner has been arrested, who claimed that he sold it to someon else. Dr Umar Mohammad, Pulwama resident has emerged as the real mastermind behind the blast, as he was captured in a CCTV footage, driving the Hyundai i10 vehicle, moments before the devastating blast. 

