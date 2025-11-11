IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2025 BIG UPDATE: Result likely to be announced soon at ibps.in, mains exam to be held on...
Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Schools up to class 5 shift to hybrid mode amid GRAP 3 curbs
Delhi Car Blast: MASSIVE raids in Faridabad hours after explosion near Red Fort area, WATCH
Prem Chopra once tried stopping Dharmendra from doing dangerous stunt while filming..., veteran actor's witty reply left him...
THIS Asian country is second largest shrimp producer in the world after Ecuador, producing 1.1 million tonnes annually, not China, Japan, Singapore or Korea, it is...
11:11 Portal Opens on November 11, 2025: Powerful manifestation rituals, dos, don’ts, and how THESE 12 wishes can attract luck and success
Lashkar-e-Taiba behind Delhi Red Fort blast? Viral post makes SHOCKING claim, 'Indian capital was attacked...';
GRAP-3 FINALLY imposed in Delhi-NCR: What's allowed, what's banned amid 'severe' air quality
Bihar CM for last 10 years but still doesn’t contest state elections: Is Nitish Kumar looking forward to becoming CM again without facing voters directly?
Furious Hema Malini DENIES reports of Dharmendra's death, accuses media of spreading 'false news': 'What is happening is unforgivable'
INDIA
Hours after the Delhi blast, multiple raids are being carried out on a large-scale in Faridabad by Police. As per PTI, multiple teams are scanning sensitive areas as part of the ongoing investigation. This comes after two doctors Dr Mujammil Shakeel and Dr Adil Ahmad Rather, were nabbed.
At least 9 people killed after high-intensity explosion in a car near Delhi's Red Fort area. Hours after the blast, multiple raids are being carried out on a large-scale in Faridabad by Police. As per PTI, multiple teams are scanning sensitive areas as part of the ongoing investigation.
This comes after two doctors Dr Mujammil Shakeel and Dr Adil Ahmad Rather, were nabbed after a joint operation by the police forces of Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana along with the Intelligence Bureau (IB). Around 350 kilograms of explosives material and a large cache of arms and ammunition were recovered from Faridabad. The arms and ammunition were seized from a rented accommodation in Dhauj village on Monday. Initial reports suggested that RDX was recovered in the operation but police later clarified that it was ammonium nitrate.
A high intensity blast in a Hyundai i20 car parked at Red Fort in Delhi on Monday claimed lives of 9 people. After the blast, several states UP, Mumbai and ciies like Dehradun and Gurugram were kept on high alert. The Special cell, and Police forces are investigating the blast.
The car owner has been arrested, who claimed that he sold it to someon else. Dr Umar Mohammad, Pulwama resident has emerged as the real mastermind behind the blast, as he was captured in a CCTV footage, driving the Hyundai i10 vehicle, moments before the devastating blast.