Massive protests in UP, Delhi and other cities over remarks on Prophet

Photo: ANI

Massive protests erupted in various cities on Friday, including in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, over inflammatory remarks on Prophet Mohammed by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal.

The demonstrations erupted outside the Jama Masjid in Delhi, Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, at Mecca Masjid in Hyderabad, in Punjab and West Bengal as well. The agitators were demanding the immediate arrest of the suspended BJP leaders.

Delhi Police said they have removed the protestors and the situation is under control now.

People in large numbers protest at Delhi's Jama Masjid over inflammatory remarks by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma expelled leader Naveen Jindal, earlier today



No call for protest given by Masjid, says Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid.

Meanwhile, Shahi Imam, Jama Masjid told media persons that no call for protest was given by Masjid. He added, “We don`t know who are the ones protesting, I think they belong to AIMIM or are Owaisi`s people. We made it clear that if they want to protest, they can, but we will not support them."

The controversy erupted after Nupur Sharma`s remarks against the minorities. Some Gulf countries have lodged their protest.

However, India on Thursday reiterated that the controversial remarks concerning Prophet Mohammad do not reflect the views of the Government and added that action has been taken by concerned quarters against those who made the comments.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police registered two FIRs-- one against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and the other against 31 people, including AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand - for allegedly spreading hate and hurting religious sentiments, officials said on Thursday.

Former Delhi BJP media unit head Naveen Kumar Jindal, who was expelled from the party over alleged remarks against Prophet Mohammad, and journalist Saba Naqvi, are among the people named in the second FIR.

