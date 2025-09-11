Massive Prison Break: Over 35 inmates nabbed on Nepal-India border; UP, Bihar, Bengal on high alert

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

India's Dal to Indonesia's Lok Baintan: Discover world's 7 most unique floating markets that are preserving tradition and culture

Bad news for Pakistan, China as India’s Defence gets big boost from US, HAL receives third GE-404 engine for...

‘Yoga teacher taught me…’: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on losing 27 kg post heart attack with exercise and diet

9/11: What happened 24 years ago in world's biggest terrorist attack in New York? Pakistan exposed as...

Bollywood’s Beauty Secret Revealed: Oil pulling loved by Shilpa Shetty, Kareena Kapoor and others for its health, glow benefits

Bigg Boss 19: OG host Arshad Warsi talks about returning to show after 19 years, replacing Salman Khan in Weekend Ka Vaar, calls it...

From Vikrant Massey to Ajay Devgn: Bollywood actors who won National Awards for portraying real-life characters

PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Mauritian PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam in Varanasi, says, 'both nations are family-like'-10 key takeways

Powering the Battlefield: Minerals fueling India's military

Maqbool to Haider, Angoor: 8 Bollywood movies based on Shakespeare’s plays

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India's Dal to Indonesia's Lok Baintan: Discover world's 7 most unique floating markets that are preserving tradition and culture

Discover world's 7 most unique floating markets preserving tradition

Bad news for Pakistan, China as India’s Defence gets big boost from US, HAL receives third GE-404 engine for...

HAL receives third GE-404 engine for LCA Tejas Mk1A fighter jet from US

‘Yoga teacher taught me…’: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on losing 27 kg post heart attack with exercise and diet

Anurag Kashyap on losing 27 kg post heart attack with exercise and diet

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

HomeIndia

INDIA

Massive Prison Break: Over 35 inmates nabbed on Nepal-India border; UP, Bihar, Bengal on high alert

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has apprehended 35 inmates who escaped from various prisons in Nepal in recent days, officials confirmed on Thursday. Of these, 22 were caught along the India-Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh, 10 in Bihar, and three in West Bengal.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Sep 11, 2025, 01:19 PM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

Massive Prison Break: Over 35 inmates nabbed on Nepal-India border; UP, Bihar, Bengal on high alert
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has apprehended 35 inmates who escaped from various prisons in Nepal in recent days, officials confirmed on Thursday. Of these, 22 were caught along the India-Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh, 10 in Bihar, and three in West Bengal.

Officials, privy to the development, told ANI that these prisoners were held at different checkposts along the India-Nepal border. As per the officials, the numbers are still rising as strict vigil is continued at all border entry points.

According to officials, these arrests were made as part of SSB's heightened vigilance after reports emerged of mass prison breaks in Nepal, where several inmates escaped during recent unrest.

India's border guarding force, the SSB, has been put on alert to prevent fugitives from sneaking into Indian territory and using the porous border to evade law enforcement.

The SSB, which functions under the Ministry of Home Affairs, is responsible for securing the 1,751-km-long Indo-Nepal border spread across Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and Sikkim. The force has been conducting strict identity checks, increased patrolling, and intensified intelligence gathering to trace the jail escapees.

Officials noted that while many of the apprehended individuals tried to cross into India without valid identification, alert personnel managed to intercept them before they could move deeper into Indian territory."

The detainees have been handed over to police for further investigation and legal action.

The SSB on Wednesday also apprehended five prisoners who had escaped from jails in Nepal and were attempting to cross into India. The prisoners were caught along the India-Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar district while attempting to infiltrate into Indian territory.

Thousands of prisoners reportedly were set free from jails in all 77 districts of Nepal during the violent anti-government protests, which forced Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to resign on Tuesday leading to serious law and order situation across districts prompting the Nepal Army to impose restriction orders followed by curfew. The SSB is vigilant since unrest following 'Gen-Z' led protest across Nepal.

Officials said the prisoners were held due to vigilance by SSB troops. However, the Nepalese Army has been deployed in and around the jail to prevent further escalation, as law enforcement struggles to maintain control in the capital.

This comes as the police reportedly withdrew from their post in Nepal except the Police headquarter. The prisoners threatened security personnel while breaking out. With convicts serving sentences for various crimes now at large.

(with ANI inputs)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Asia Cup Winners by Year: Complete list of champions from 1984 to 2023
Asia Cup Winners by Year: Complete list of champions from 1984 to 2023
Apple Event: iPhone 17 Pro Max launched with Apple's most advanced tech; check price, features here
Apple Event: iPhone 17 Pro Max launched with Apple's most advanced tech; check p
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma’s early comeback plans face major roadblock, report reveals shocking twist
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma’s early comeback plans face major roadblock
Nepal Protest: PM Oli to fly to Dubai? Protesters set fire to Communication Minister's residence; Agri, Health ministers resign
Nepal Protest: PM Oli to fly to Dubai? Protesters set fire to Communication Mini
Nitin Gadkari breaks his silence on E20 backlash, says 'paid campaign to target me'; blames petroleum lobby for...
Nitin Gadkari breaks his silence on E20 backlash, says 'paid campaign to target
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE