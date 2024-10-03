Twitter
Massive flooding in Bihar throws life out of gear; community kitchens set up in Muzaffarpur to assist affected families

Severe flooding in the Aurai block of Muzaffarpur in the area has caused many residents to move out from their waterlogged homes. Moreover, community kitchens have been set up to assist the affected families.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 03, 2024, 01:23 PM IST

Several districts of Bihar reeling under massive floods (Image/PTI)
Severe flooding in the Aurai block of Muzaffarpur in the area has caused many residents to move out from their waterlogged homes. Many residents have erected tarpaulin sheets to create makeshift tents along the roadside in as temporary refuge.

Muzaffarpur District Magistrate Subrat Kumar Sen said, "The water level has risen due to the increase in the Bagmati River's water level and breaches in dams at several locations in Sitamarhi and Sheohar districts. We are continuously monitoring this."

To support the flood affected people, community kitchens have been established in the most impacted areas. "Community kitchens have been set up, especially in the two most-affected districts. They have also been set up wherever people have made a demand. People have asked for community kitchens near their houses, so that they need not commute," the District Magistrate said.

Due to accessibility challenges, authorities have allowed boat movement in flooded areas. The District Magistrate said, "We are taking a liberal approach as per the demands of the people. Two senior officials have also been stationed here to oversee operations."

In terms of material aid, Sen confirmed that over 20,000 polythene sheets have been dispatched to calamity-affected blocks, with plans for further distribution.

"More than 20,000 polythenes have been sent to calamity-affected blocks...Today too, we will distribute the polythene sheets...Medical camps have also been set up...We have also arranged veterinary doctors," Muzaffarpur DM Subrat Kumar Sen said.

Several parts of Bihar are grappling with severe flooding due to heavy water discharge from the Kosi Barrage in Birpur following relentless rainfall in the catchment areas of Nepal. Some rivers are at or above danger levels in many bordering districts.

A massive volume of water was released from the Kosi and Gandak barrages, affecting northern Bihar and Nepal. Floods in Sitamarhi followed a breach in the Mandar dam in the Belsand block on September 29.

Earlier, Union Minister Nityanand Rai said that the central government has made available 'all possible help for Bihar'.

"Central government has made available all possible help to Bihar. The central government and PM Narendra Modi himself have been taking cognisance of the flood situation in Bihar. The Prime Minister is very worried about the situation here and the Home Minister is constantly monitoring the situation. They are ensuring that states are constantly provided relief and have assured the state government of all possible assistance," said the Union Minister.

Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI. 

 

