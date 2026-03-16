10 killed in massive fire in Medical college, hospital in Odisha’s Cuttack
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INDIA
At least 10 patients were killed in a major fire at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Odisha’s Cuttack district.
At least 10 patients were killed in a major fire at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Odisha’s Cuttack district. The fire broke out in the trauma care of ICU in the hospital at around 3 am. Short circuit is suspected to be the cause of fire.
Firefighters and other responders rushed to the incident site. Medical staff were also injured while helping to rescue the patients. Seven patients died in the trauma centre, three were killed while they were being shifted to other wards.
Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi also visited to the incident site and have announces an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh for the next of kin of those who died in the incident.
“A total of 23 patients have been shifted to other departments. Seven serious patients died while shifting to other ICUs and wards, while another three patients died later. I have directed the concerned officers for proper treatment of the injured patients," the Chief Minister told the media.