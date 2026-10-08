Massive Fire In Madhya Pradesh: Shops gutted in Bhopal's new market! Watch video

Fire broke out near Hanuman Temple in Bhopal's New Market at 2:45 pm Thursday, spreading to 3-4 shops. 8 fire tenders deployed, no casualties reported.

A massive fire erupted in Bhopal's New Market area on Thursday afternoon, damaging several shops and spreading to multiple buildings. Starting around 2:45 pm near the Hanuman Temple, fire tenders from the Bhopal Municipal Corporation and police quickly responded, with teams from BHEL also aiding in the firefighting efforts.

Fire spread to 3-4 buildings

Bhopal Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sanskriti Jain reported that the fire has spread to three to four buildings, and efforts are underway to control it. "The fire broke out in New Market near the Hanuman Temple around 2:45-3 pm. Immediately after that, fire tenders from the municipal corporation and police department reached the spot. We also sent water tankers for refilling. The fire is slightly under control now. It has spread across around three to four buildings. Once it is completely extinguished, I will be able to give more details," Jain said. Eight fire tenders and nine water tankers were deployed to manage the fire, with tankers continuously refilled for use. A foaming machine was also utilised to control the blaze.

Fire started from shop chimney: MLA

According to local MLA Bhagwandas Sabnani, the fire allegedly originated in a chole bhature shop's chimney before spreading to other businesses. According to local MLA Bhagwandas Sabnani, the fire allegedly originated in a chole bhature shop's chimney before spreading to other businesses.

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"There is a chole bhature shop here and the fire started from its chimney. The nearby shops, including a clothes shop, an electronics shop and a utensils shop, were engulfed in the fire, which is spreading further. The entire fire brigade team has been deployed and the Municipal Corporation has made all arrangements. The Commissioner herself has also reached the spot," Sabnani said. Firefighting foam from BHEL has been deployed to control a spreading fire impacting several shops. No casualties have been reported, and the cause and extent of damage will be evaluated after the fire is extinguished.