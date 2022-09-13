Search icon
Massive fire in Hyderabad's e-bike showroom leaves 7 dead, several others injured

According to eyewitnesses, heavy smoke engulfed Ruby lodge on upper floor of the building after the fire broke out in the showroom on ground floor.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 07:18 AM IST

Representative Image

A massive fire in an e-bike showroom in Hyderabad left seven people dead and several others injured. The fire that broke out in an e-bike showroom, spread to a lodge on the upper floor in Secunderabad, police said. The incident took place on Monday evening.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand said that seven deaths were reported. Those injured were shifted to the Gandhi and Yashoda hospitals. Two fire tenders were battling to control the fire but the cause of the fire was not known. Many e-bikes were gutted in the fire.

According to eyewitnesses, heavy smoke engulfed Ruby lodge on the upper floor of the building after the fire broke out in the showroom on the ground floor. The Fire personnel managed to rescue nine persons.

The incident sent panic in the building. Some of the guests reportedly jumped out of windows to save themselves.

State Animal Husbandry Minister, T Srinivas Yadav rushed to the spot and was monitoring the rescue and relief operation.

