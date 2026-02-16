Massive fire in chemical factory in Rajasthan's Bhiwandi, seven burnt alive, 2 trapped; rescue operation underway

In a tragic incident from Rajasthan, a massive fire broke out in a chemical factory in Bhiwadi in Khushkhera-Karoli industrial area, on Monday, killing seven people, while 2 reportedly trapped.

In a tragic incident from Rajasthan, a massive fire broke out in a chemical factory in Bhiwadi in Khushkhera-Karoli industrial area, on Monday, killing seven people, while 2 reportedly trapped. Additional District Magistrate Sumita Mishra said, "Nine people were trapped inside. Seven bodies have been taken out so far," she said, adding that efforts were underway to rescue the remaining two."

PM Modi on Bhiwandi fire mishap

PM Modi on x, wrote, "The fire mishap in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, is tragic and deeply saddening. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured,"