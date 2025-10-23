Massive fire erupts in multi-storey building in UP's Ghaziabad, 20 families evacuated, watch video
INDIA
A massive fire broke out in a multi-storey building in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. The incident took place around 8.30 pm on Tuesday, when fire broke out in a balcony of a ground-floor flat in Divya Apartments, located in the Shakti Khand-2 area of Indirapuram.
No injuries reported. All 20 families safely evacuated. The fire was later doused by the fire tenders.