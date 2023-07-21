Headlines

India

West Bengal: Massive fire breaks out in Howrah, over 50 shops burnt, video

A massive fire broke out in Howrah in the early hours of Friday in which over 50 shops were burnt.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 07:07 AM IST

A massive fire broke out in Howrah in the early hours of Friday in which over 50 shops were burnt. A total of 12 fire tenders have rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

Speaking about the incident, Divisional Fire Officer Ranjan Kumar Ghosh said, "As soon as we got information about the incident, fire engines were sent to the spot immediately from the Howrah headquarter. We are working to put out the fire. However, there is some water problem."

Local shopkeepers alleged that the fire has led to damage to hundreds of shops. One of the officials said that many shops are located at the place.

No reports of casualties have been reported so far in the blaze.

Further details are awaited. 

