Rohini slum fire: Massive fire breaks out in slum area near Rithala Metro station; one dead, 1 child injured; Watch video

INDIA
At least one person died after massive fire breaks out in a Bngali basti slum near Rithala Metro Station in Delhi's Rohini. As per Police, multiple LPG cylinders explosions intensified the blaze in the slum. One body was recovered from the site, while another injured person, a child, was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital for treatment.
According to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), firefighting and cooling operations are being carried out to douse the fire. Fire officer SK Dua said the blaze was declared a Medium category fire. Videos shows the massive intensity of fire, engulfing entire slums.
Fire Officer SK Dua to ANI said, "We received information that a fire broke out in the huts of Bengali Basti, located between Rithala Metro Station and the Delhi Jal Board. Fire tenders were sent to the spot... A total of 29 fire tenders are on the spot, and the fire is now under control. A kid was reportedly injured, and he has been sent to the hospital via ambulance. There is no information about any further casualties..."