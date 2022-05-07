Massive fire breaks out in residential building in MP's Indore, 7 die, 9 rescued

Representative Image/File Photo

Madhya Pradesh's Indore (Vijaynagar area), late on Friday, went into a panic as a two-storey building caught fire. According to a News18 report, 7 people have died in this heart-wrenching accident so far. This building is located in Swarn Bagh Colony in Vijay Nagar. As soon as the information about the fire was received, the fire department as well as the Vijay Nagar police reached the spot and brought the fire under control. Police sent the bodies of the dead to MY Hospital.

It is said that a short circuit was the reason behind the fire in the building. It is also being speculated that before the short circuit, the fire started in the vehicles parked in the parking lot and then gradually spread to the whole building. The area has been sealed as of now.

(More details awaited)