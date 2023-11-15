Headlines

Massive fire breaks out in two coaches of New Delhi-Darbhanga Express near UP's Etawah, no injuries reported

Massive fire breaks out in New Delhi-Darbhanga express train near UP's Etawah, no injuries reported

A coach in a train passing through Sarai Bhopat railway station in UP's Etawah district caught fire on Wednesday evening, said an official from North Central Railways.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 15, 2023, 07:36 PM IST

A fire broke out in a Darbhanga Clone Special, travelling to Bihar's Darbhanga from New Delhi, in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah, news agency ANI reported. 

Providing details, CPRO, North Central Railways stated, "While train number 02570 Darbhanga Clone Special was passing through Sarai Bhopat Railway station in Uttar Pradesh, the station master immediately stopped the train after seeing smoke in the S1 coach. All passengers were disembarked safely. There are no injuries or casualties. The train is scheduled to leave shortly."

When the Darbhanga Clone Special (02570) was passing through the Uttar Pradesh railway station Sarai Bhopat, a fire broke out. After noticing smoke in the S1 carriage, the station master decided to stop the train. The news agency stated that every passenger was evacuated successfully and that no casualty has been reported.

"All passengers in the train were disembarked safely and there are no injuries or causalities," said North Central Railways CPRO, adding that the train is scheduled to leave shortly.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

(With inputs from ANI)

