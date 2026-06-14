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Massive fire breaks out at restaurant near Delhi's Deshbandhu College, short circuit suspected

A massive fire broke out in a restaurant near Desh Bandhu Gupta College near South Delhi's Kalkaji on Sunday morning. Fire tenders immediately rushed to spot after which the situation is now under control.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : Jun 14, 2026, 10:32 AM IST

Massive fire breaks out at restaurant near Delhi's Deshbandhu College, short circuit suspected
A massive fire broke out at restaurant near Delhi's Deshbandhu College (ANI)
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A massive fire broke out in a restaurant near Desh Bandhu Gupta College near South Delhi's Kalkaji on Sunday morning. Fire tenders immediately rushed to spot after which the situation is now under control. 

The blaze started in a temporary structure on the upper floor of a restaurant-cum-banquet near Desh Bandhu Gupta College and immediately engulfed three commercial LPG cylinders.
According to initial reports, there have been no casualties, and the resuce team safely took out an elderly woman during the incident.

On fire outbreak in a restaurant near Desh Bandhu Gupta College, SDM Ved Prakash, told ANI, “I received the call around 5:15 am regarding the incident. There was a restaurant, and a banquet hall was located above it. Six fire tenders arrived, and the situation was brought under control. The restaurant wasn't operational at that time. It appears the fire started in a temporary structure on the upper floor. The exact cause isn't clear yet, though a short circuit is a possibility. Everyone was rescued safely from the adjacent building. There were about 10 to 12 people…our team is on-site managing the situation, and the District Magistrate is also expected to arrive shortly.”

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