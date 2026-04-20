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Massive fire breaks out at Pachpadra Refinery in Rajasthan day before PM Modi’s visit

A massive fire broke out at the Pachpadra refinery in Rajasthan's Balotra district ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit for its inauguration on April 21, officials said. Fire tenders rushed to the spot and efforts were underway to douse the flames.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Apr 20, 2026, 05:01 PM IST

Massive fire breaks out at Pachpadra Refinery in Rajasthan day before PM Modi’s visit
Massive fire breaks out at Pachpadra Refinery in Rajasthan day before PM Modi’s visit
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A massive fire broke out at the Pachpadra refinery in Rajasthan's Balotra district ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit for its inauguration on April 21, officials said. Fire tenders rushed to the spot and efforts have been underway to douse the flames. No immediate reports of casualties were available, they said.

Visuals of the incident shows big black clouds of smoke in the air erupting from the CDU (Crude Distillation Unit) section of the refinery, as per initial reports.

Why Pachpadra refinery is crucial?

The foundation stone of the refinery was first laid on September 22, 2013, by Sonia Gandhi when Ashok Gehlot was the chief minister of the state, with an initial estimated cost of Rs 37,230 crore. After BJP formed the government in the state, PM Modi relaunched the project on January 16, 2018, increasing the cost to Rs 43,129 crore. 

The refinery is India's first greenfield integrated Refinery-cum-Petrochemical Complex at Pachpadra in Balotra, which is a joint venture between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and the government of Rajasthan.

It is expected to play a crucial role in strengthening India's energy security by reducing dependence on imports and enhancing domestic production capabilities. Along with fuel production, the refinery will likely generate huge quantities of downstream petrochemical products. 

Security concerns

As the facility was set to witness high-profile inauguration programme on Tuesday, the fire incident created immense tensions within the refinery premises as emergency response teams rushed to control the situation. The blaze has also sparked concerns over safety arrangements at the site.

Authorities said further details are awaited and an assessment of the damage caused by the fire is being carried out.

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