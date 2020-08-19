Massive fire breaks out at Noida Power Company Limited substation; fire tenders at site

India, Greater Noida, Noida, fire, Noida Power Supply Corporation Limited (NPCL), Noida fire

A massive fire broke out on Wednesday morning at a power substation of the Greater Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL) in Noida Sector 148, amid the heavy rains that swept Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) on this day.

According to the latest updates, the fire broke out at a massive transformer of the Greater Noida NPCL. The fire was reported at a sub-station in the Knowledge Park police station area in Sector-148.

#WATCH Greater Noida: A fire has broken out at substation of Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL) in sector 148. Fire tenders at the spot; firefighting operations underway. pic.twitter.com/5vMIwN2l4R — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 19, 2020

A number of fire tenders are currently at the spot trying to bring the flames under control.

Further details are awaited.