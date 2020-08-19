Search icon
Massive fire breaks out at Noida Power Company Limited substation; fire tenders at site

A massive fire broke out on Wednesday morning at a power substation of the Greater Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL) in Noida Sector 148, amid the heavy rains that swept Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) on this day.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 19, 2020, 11:02 AM IST

According to the latest updates, the fire broke out at a massive transformer of the Greater Noida NPCL. The fire was reported at a sub-station in the Knowledge Park police station area in Sector-148.

 

 

 

A number of fire tenders are currently at the spot trying to bring the flames under control.

Further details are awaited.

