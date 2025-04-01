Two people were injured after jumping from the fourth floor to escape the flames. They have been rushed to the hospital for treatment.

A massive fire broke out in a multi-storey building at Atta Market in Noida Sector 18 on Tuesday, causing panic in the area. Noida Police said the fire started on the ground floor of Krishna Apra Plaza. After the incident was reported, five fire engines arrived to put out the fire. The fire began in a shop inside the building. Because of the fire, people working in the offices were unable to leave the building.

Joint Commissioner of Police Shiv Hari Meena spoke to ANI and said, "We received information about the fire at Sector 18, Krishna Plaza in Noida. We arrived with fire services and doused the blaze in a few minutes. People were evacuated, and those feeling unwell were sent to the hospital for treatment."

"Prima facie, we believe the fire erupted due to a short circuit. We have checked all the floors but will recheck for any individuals trapped inside," said the official. Further details on the matter are awaited.

Earlier on Monday, a major fire was reported in New Delhi's Zakhira area. A slipper and shoe-cutting waste godown caught fire near the railway line in an area of approximately 1000 sq yards.

According to the information, ten railway signal boxes also caught fire due to waste near the railway line. Five fire tenders were rushed to the accident site. As of now, no casualties have been reported.

"Fire broke out in shoes and slipper cutting waste godown near railway line in open area approx 1000 sq yards and fire was also in ten railway signal boxes due to waste near Railway line, Zakhira area, No casualty reported, Total 5 fire tenders were rushed to the site", Delhi Fire Service said in a statement.

(With inputs from ANI)