The fire was upgraded to Level-II around 3:30 am and was confined to the fourth floor of the five-storey Kaiser-e-Hind building. No injuries were reported as firefighters continued efforts to douse the blaze.

A massive fire broke out at the Kaiser-e-Hind building in Mumbai's Ballard Estate area, housing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office, around 2:31 am on Sunday. Fire department teams quickly responded and initiated firefighting operations. Fortunately, there were no immediate reports of injuries. Efforts to fully extinguish the blaze are ongoing.

According to the latest reports, the fire brigade received a call about the blaze around 2:31 am and immediately dispatched teams to begin firefighting operations. By 3:30 am, the fire had escalated to a Level-II blaze, indicating a major incident. Fortunately, the fire was confined to the fourth floor of the five-storey building, which houses the Enforcement Directorate office.

As per officials, eight fire engines, six jumbo tankers, and specialised vehicles, including an aerial water tower, breathing apparatus van, rescue van, and ambulance, were deployed to combat the fire. So far, the cause of the blaze remains unknown.



(This is a developing story.....)