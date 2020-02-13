Massive fire breaks out at commercial building in Mumbai's Andheri

A massive fire broke out at a commercial building in Andheri East, Mumbai on Thursday.

The Mumbai Fire Service has termed the fire as level-3.

The building also houses the offices of multinational firm Rolta.

Eight fire tenders are present at the spot and four fire fighting jets are in operation to control the fire.

As a precautionary measure, the nearby buildings have been vacated. An operation to search and rescue any trapped persons is underway.

More details are awaited.