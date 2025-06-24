Visuals from the scene show thick plumes of black smoke billowing into the night sky as flames engulfed large portions of the Golden Banquet Hall.

A massive fire broke out at a banquet hall in Delhi's Motinagar area on Monday evening, prompting a large-scale emergency response. The blaze, reported at around 08.47 pm, was brought under control later in the night, officials said.

Speaking to ANI, Delhi Fire Services Department's Deputy Chief Fire Officer SK Dua said, "Delhi Fire Services received a call around 8:47 pm, regarding a fire in a banquet hall. The fire was of medium category. The fire is completely under control right now. "No casualty has been reported. However, there are chances that a person is still trapped, so a rescue operation is underway..." he said.



Earlier, officials said that one person had been rescued, and two were believed to be trapped inside. To bring the fire under control, 24 fire tenders were pressed into service. Rescue operations were ongoing to ensure no one remained stranded, with fire department personnel conducting a thorough search of the premises.



Visuals from the scene show thick plumes of black smoke billowing into the night sky as flames engulfed large portions of the Golden Banquet Hall. Ambulances and police teams were also deployed at the site as a precautionary measure. Authorities have cordoned off the area to keep onlookers at a safe distance, and traffic movement on the adjoining road has been diverted.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited.



(With inputs from syndicated feeds)