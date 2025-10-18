Massive fire at Rajya Sabha MPs' Brahmaputra Apartments in Delhi, tenders rushed in

A massive fire erupted at the multi-storey Brahmaputra Apartments on the Dr Bishambhar Das Marg in Delhi on Saturday, October 18. The fire broke out in one of the upper floors of the complex, causing panic among residents.

Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control.

However, the cause of the fire remains unknown. Located barely 200 metres from the Parliament, the apartment houses several Rajya Sabha MPs. It was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2020.

Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale raised an alarm on the social media platform X over the unavailability of fire tenders at the scene. “HUGE FIRE at Brahmaputra Apartments at BD Marg in Delhi. All residents are Rajya Sabha MPs. The building is 200 meters from Parliament. NO FIRE BRIGADE SINCE 30 mins. The fire is still burning & RISING. Fire engines are missing despite repeated calls. Have some shame, Delhi Government," he said in a post on 'X'.

According to the news agency ANI, six fire tenders are at the scene of the fire.