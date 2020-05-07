Trending#

Massive fire at power station leads to complete power cut in Agartala

The cause of the fire is yet to be known.


Agartala fire

Updated: May 7, 2020, 11:22 AM IST

A massive fire broke out at Tripura's GB power station on Wednesday that led to a complete power cut in the capital city Agartala. No casualty has been reported so far.

The cause of the fire is yet to be known and officials are trying to ascertain the reason behind the incident. 

Situation is tense in the area.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited)