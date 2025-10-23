Massive fire at JMS Business Centre in Mumbai, several stranded on top floor

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer's fifties, Harshit Rana's cameo power India to 264/9 against Australia at Adelaide
INDIA
A massive fire broke out at the JMS Business Centre in the Jogeshwari West area of Mumbai on Thursday, officials said. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), the incident has been declared a Level-II call.
Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot, and firefighting operations are underway. As per initial reports, several people are stranded on the top floor of the building. Rescue operations are currently in progress. No injuries have been reported so far.
#WATCH | Maharashtra: People stranded on the top floor of JMS Business Centre in Jogeshwari West area of Mumbai, where a fire broke out, are being rescued by the personnel of the fire department. pic.twitter.com/EJg1XXHYWr— ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2025
More details are awaited.
