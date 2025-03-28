A massive fire broke out at a girls' hostel in Greater Noida on Thursday evening, i.e., March 28. A video of the incident is widely being circulated online, featuring two girls attempting to jump out of the balcony.

The fire broke out at Annapurna Girls' Hostel in Knowledge Park-3 area of Greater Noida. As per a report by India Today, the fire was caused by a blast in an AC installed in the hostel. Meanwhile, several girls managed to escape the building at the time of the incident.

Two girls, who were stuck in the hostel, were seen attempting to jump out of the balcony. One girl was safely rescued by the locals using a ladder. However, another girl fell out of the balcony while trying to get down.

As per the report, citing the fire department, the girl did not suffer any serious injuries and is completely safe. "Yesterday evening at around 5 pm, we received information that a fire had broken out in the Annapurna Girls Hostel located in Knowledge Park-3. Our team immediately reached the spot and controlled the fire. Our FSO was also present at the spot," said Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Choubey while speaking to India Today.

On being asked about the girls trapped in the hostel, he stated that all the girls had managed to escape by the time the fire officials reached the site. "There has been no loss of life in this incident. All necessary legal action is being taken," he said.