INDIA

Massive explosion at coaching centre in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad: 2 dead, videos show severe damage; Police suspect blast caused by...

At least two students died after a massive explosion at a coaching centre (The Sun Classes Library) in Satanpur Mandi in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad district on Saturday. Five students suffered injuries and were rushed to nearby hospital.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Oct 04, 2025, 06:56 PM IST

Massive explosion at coaching centre in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad: 2 dead, videos show severe damage; Police suspect blast caused by...
At least two students died after a massive explosion at a coaching centre (The Sun Classes Library) in Satanpur Mandi in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad district on Saturday. Five students suffered injuries and were rushed to nearby hospital. The incident occured at  3:19 pm. Police teams from from Fatehgarh and Qadri Gate police stations, rushed to the incident site and have now launched an investigation.

Massive explosion caused severe damage, injured rushed to hospitals

The explosion was so massive that it was heard up to a kilometer away. At the incident site, the body parts were scattered, with blood and flesh all around the area. The library door, walls, and benches were severly damaged. Bikes, scooters, and bicycles parked in the library were also damaged. 

Two fire brigade vehicles arrived at the scene to carry out rescue operation. The injured were evacuated and taken to Lohia Hospital in Farrukhabad. City Magistrate Sanjay Kumar Bansal oversaw the rescue operations at the scene. Meanwhile, District Magistrate Ashutosh Kumar Dwivedi and Superintendent of Police Aarti Singh arrived at the hospital to inquire about the condition of the injured.

Seven injured brought to the hospital, when two young men were declared dead. Their identities have not been released yet, as per officials.

Cause of explosion unknown

CCTV footage of the blast has also emerged. Police have sealed off the area and launched an investigation. The exact cause of the explosion is not known. There was a smell of gunpowder at the scene, causing speculations. Police say that the blast occurred likely due to excess concentrated methane in the septic tank located in the basement. However, other causes like blast from gas cylinder, chemicals, or some other explosive material, are also under investiagtion.

